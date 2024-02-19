The HOME Act, L.D. 1710, targets rent relief to the families who are at the greatest risk for housing instability, putting more homes in reach for Mainers in every part of our state. It would also increase protections for renters facing discrimination.

Community services – like child care, health care, education, nonprofit work – rely on a robust workforce that is often underpaid. Add to that the difficulty of being able to pay rent and to secure housing. For-profit businesses are finding it hard to find employees who can afford to rent in Maine. The situation is even worse for nonprofits. A day care worker making $2,500 per month would need to spend 70% of her salary to afford to rent in Portland, even at a very low rent of $1,750 per month. Could any of us get by with only 30% of our monthly income to spend on other expenses, like food?

Rent relief helps make it possible for people to have secure housing, and it benefits the greater community of people seeking the services of low-income workers who provide affordable child care services and home health care.

Mainers who rent are finding that they need to move because of high rents. We have a crisis on our hands now, and it will only get worse unless our leaders act.

Rent relief and tenant protections need to be passed. We must let our state legislators know how we feel.

Carole Center

Portland

