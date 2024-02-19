Special Counsel Robert K. Hur’s report is despicable. He was charged with determining whether President Biden and his staff members mishandled classified documents, and his investigation found no evidence of wrongdoing.

That should have been an end to the matter, but Republican Hur chose to create an unflattering partisan document. Mr. Hur has no qualifications to make an evaluation of the president and was clearly not charged with doing so. His very personal evaluation appears to be politically motivated and has no merit.

Kathleen Moses

Round Pond

