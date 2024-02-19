The news media has been covering the presidential primaries as if they were a normal horserace. But look: One of the horses is in a car driving roughshod over the course. He has crashed the guardrails. His car is headed for the grandstands, and he’s going to hurt a lot of people.

Clearly, this horse is not in the race. Either that, or we have abandoned the race. There can be no race without rules. Most of the rules for this presidential race are written in the U.S. Constitution. The rules require, for instance, that a president be a natural-born U.S. citizen, at least 35 years of age. The rules being most egregiously violated now come from Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which states: “No person shall … hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, … who, having previously taken an oath, … as an officer of the United States, … to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”

There can be no honest doubt that one of the candidates in this election broke these rules on Jan. 6, 2021. We saw him do it on live television. In this race now, that candidate has no right to be on the track. Why then, is the news media still making bets, as usual, about who will win and how? Cover the real story.

David Simpson

Peaks Island

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: