I am an older Portland native who has never been a Democrat or a Republican, but I have always voted. As an independent voter, I vote for the best candidates. I have voted for Democrats, Republicans, and Independents in Maine and national elections all my life.
I don’t know what happened to the Republican Party. I don’t understand this party anymore. They seem to have gone off the rails on governing. They spend their time chasing conspiracies and causing chaos instead of enacting quality legislation for the people of America.
How can they promote a person for president who is a sexual and business criminal, dictator wannabe, climate-change denier, consistent liar, sexist, racially prejudiced, belittling, and ill educated in world knowledge? If he gets elected president, he won’t step down after four years and will find some convoluted way to stay ruler forever.
Wake up, America. Be careful for whom you vote.
Peter Ferrante
Portland
