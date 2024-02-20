The three authors of the opinion piece, (“As we grapple with Gaza, Jewish institutions are letting us down,” Feb. 7), in their condemnation of Jewish organizations’ support of Israel, are sympathetic to the Gazans’ tragic circumstances.

In the tragedy that is war, 80% to 90% of casualties are civilian and we grieve the loss of human life. However, in their recriminations, the authors fail to take into account the numerous times peace and land were offered to the Palestinians and refused; The Camp David Accord, Abraham Accords, and Oslo Accords all failed to stop attacks by Palestinian terrorists. Even with the 2005 Land for Peace deal, Hamas attacks on Israel continued. How is a war fought when the enemy embeds themselves into homes, schools, hospitals and mosques amid civilian populations?

The writers mourn those lost on the Palestinian side, but in their accusations they fail to also mention the unspeakable atrocities committed by Hamas and yes, Gazan civilians, against innocent Israeli civilians on Oct 7. Even the dogs were beheaded during the savage rampage.

If these writers are disillusioned with Jewish institutions, which are meant to support the community and its spiritual attachment to Israel, are they equally disillusioned with the failure of the world to find homes for displaced Palestinians?

Remember these words: “Wisdom is the ability to hold two opposing ideas in your head without going insane.”

Sympathy for everyone who is suffering. Faith that Israel will continue to exist as the refuge it is meant to be.

Elaine Crasnick Kahaner

Cape Elizabeth

