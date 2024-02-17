Kytana Williamson scored 23 points and sparked a decisive spurt midway through the game as second-seeded Medomak Valley downed No. 7 York 50-35 in a Class B South girls’ basketball quarterfinal Saturday morning at the Portland Expo.

The Panthers (15-4) will meet No. 2 Spruce Mountain (17-2) in a semifinal at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Expo.

Williamson was everywhere for Medomak, taking mid-range jumpers, driving inside and keying an aggressive defense.

York was within 19-15 with three minutes left in the half when Williamson went to work. She hit two jumpers and added a 3-pointer, all off steals, then drove for a layup in the final second of the half to give the Panthers a 28-15 lead.

The Panthers added the first four points of the second half to cap a 13-0 run for a 32-15 lead.

Nya Avery led York (12-8) with 11 points but was limited to two in the second half. The Wildcats were also hurt when McKayla Kortes, their top inside threat, was called for two fouls in the first 29 seconds, sat out the rest of the first quarter, then was called for a charge with 4:50 left in the first half.

SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 47, YARMOUTH 46: Avery Bessey scored 15 points on five 3-pointers, and the third-seeded Falcons (17-2) held off the sixth-seeded Clippers (10-9) in a Class B South quarterfinal at the Portland Expo.

Jaydn Pingree added 10 points and Aubrey Kachnovich had nine for the reigning regional champions.

Lauren Keaney (15 points) and Cate King (12) scored in double figures for Yarmouth.

OCEANSIDE 67, BIDDEFORD 46: Bailey Breen scored 33 points and the top-seeded Mariners (19-0) advanced to the Class B South semifinals, shaking off the ninth-seeded Tigers (12-8) at the Portland Expo.

The Mariners, taller and larger at every position, led just 26-18 at halftime but went on a 16-2 run in the first five minutes of the second half.

Oceanside will take on fourth-seeded Lake Region in the semifinals at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Expo.

Breen, who averages 30 points, was dominant. She scored twice on rebounds and again on a 3-pointer to help Oceanside open a 9-0 lead. She had 15 points by halftime and added 11 in the third quarter.

Jordyn Crump hit five 3-pointers and led Biddeford with 19 points. Hannah Smith finished with 18.

ELLSWORTH 76, PRESQUE ISLE 35: The top-seeded Eagles (19-0) set a girls’ tournament record for all classes with 14 3-pointers – including six by Lizzie Boles – as they advanced to the Class B North semifinals with a win over the No. 8 Wildcats (10-10) at Cross Insurance Arena in Bangor.

Boles, who finished with 22 points, made five 3-pointers in the first half to help Ellsworth open a 41-27 lead. Grace Jaffrey then fueled a 21-2 surge in the third quarter, scoring 10 of her 18 points.

Abby Radel added 14 points and Elise Sargent had 10 for the Eagles, who will face No. 4 Caribou on Wednesday.

Gan Curtis led Presque Isle with 11 points.

CARIBOU 56, BELFAST 24: Madelynn Deprey tossed in 25 points to lead the fourth-seeded Vikings (13-6) over the No. 5 Lions (12-7) in a Class B North quarterfinal at Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Caribou took control early, opening an 18-5 lead after one quarter.

Jaiden Philbrook led Belfast with seven points.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

WISCASSET 49, BUCKFIELD 47: Landin Shirey drilled a go-ahead 3-pointer from the left corner with just under a minute remaining, and the fifth-seeded Wolverines (10-9) held on for a Class D South quarterfinal win over the fourth-seeded Bucks (9-10) at the Augusta Civic Center.

Shirey finished with 22 points and Spencer Pinkham-Smith had 13 for the Wolverines.

Trenton Haskell and Brayden Monto each scored 13 points for Buckfield.

VALLEY 70, ISLESBORO 32: Sophomores Harry Louis and Fisher Tewksbury combined for 47 points, and the top-seeded Cavaliers (15-4) took control early with a 17-0 run in a Class D South quarterfinal win over the eighth-seeded Eagles (9-11) at the Augusta Civic Center.

Louis finished with 26 points to lead Valley, which next faces No. 5 Wiscasset on Wednesday. The Cavaliers led 30-8 at halftime, then opened the second half with an 18-7 surge.

Robert Conover scored nine points for Islesboro.

ST. DOMINIC 61, TELSTAR/GOULD 54: The second-seeded Saints (18-1) charged back from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter, rallying past the seventh-seeded Rebels (6-13) in a Class D South quarterfinal at the Augusta Civic Center.

Led by the outside shooting of Reiley Hedden, Telstar was in front for most of the game until a lightning-quick burst by St. Dom’s midway through the fourth quarter.

Campbell Perryman (20 points), Kai Taylor (15) and Jonathan Tangilamesu (14) spearheaded the comeback as the Saints advanced to a semifinal Wednesday against No. 3 Forest Hills.

Telstar’s Hedden sank seven 3-pointers and finished with 25 points. Filip Nesic added 16.

FOREST HILLS 66, TEMPLE ACADEMY 48: The third-seeded Tigers (14-5) started the second quarter with five straight 3-pointers as part of a 24-0 run, erasing an early deficit against the sixth-seeded Bereans in a Class D South quarterfinal at the Augusta Civic Center.

Braiden Welch scored 23 points, eighth-grader Jaxson Desjardins had 16 and Cooper Daigle finished with 14 for Forest Hills, which hit 7 of 10 3-pointers in the second quarter.

Nathan Corey led Temple with 17 points, including three 3-pointers in the opening quarter. Peyton Reckards chipped in with 12 points.

ORONO 55, CARIBOU 47: Pierce Walston scored nine of his 12 points in the fourth quarter as the fourth-seeded Red Riots pulled (16-3) pulled away from the No. 5 Vikings (15-5) in a Class B North quarterfinal at Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Ben Francis paced the defending state champions with 16 points. Will Francis added 11.

Caribou got 18 points from Tristan Robbins and 10 from Owen Corrigan.

ELLSWORTH 62, WINSLOW 39: Chance Mercier scored all of his 16 points in the first half as the top-seeded Eagles (16-3) built a 35-7 advantage on their way to a Class B North quarterfinal win over the Black Raiders (13-7) at Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Mercier was the only player in double figures for Ellsworth, but the Eagles went deep into their bench, with 13 players contributing to the scoring. Ellsworth advances to play No. 4 Orono on Wednesday.

Braden Rodrigue paced Winslow with 20 points.

This roundup will be updated.

