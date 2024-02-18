“The book that’s on my bedside table is ‘Nice Is Not Enough: Inequality and the Limits of Kindness at American High.’ In this book, sociologist C. J. Pascoe studies the everyday experiences of students and teachers at a public high school that prides itself on being a place for acceptance and kindness. While this mission and enthusiasm are great on the surface, in practice the culture of the school enables people to avoid confronting issues of systemic inequality in the name of ‘being nice.’ The school’s culture instead treats inequality as an issue of individuals’ interactions and emotions. In order to create meaningful change, Pascoe suggests, educators should focus on creating a culture of care. This would involve actively changing systems, processes, rules, and norms. I think everyone who works in education should read this book!” — EDOM TESFA, Ph.D. candidate in education at Harvard University and Family & Community Engagement Specialist in the multilingual department in Portland Public Schools

Mainers, please email to tell us about the book on your bedside table. In a paragraph or two, describe the book and be sure to tell us what drew you to it. What makes it a can’t-miss read for the rest of us? For readers, the long, dark nights equal the cozy reading season: We want to hear what you are reading now and why. We’re asking Mainers we know love to read; we’re looking for both repeat recommenders and those of you who just want to tell us about one good book. Send your selection to pgrodinsky@pressherald.com, and we may use it as a future Bedside Table.

