FICTION

Hardcover

1. “North Woods,” by Daniel Mason (Random House)

2. “The House of Flame and Shadow,” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

3. “Demon Copperhead,” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

4. “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store,” by James McBride (Riverhead)

5. “So Late in the Day,” by Claire Keegan (Grove)

6. “Lessons in Chemistry,” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)

7. “The Snowy Day,” by Ezra Jack Keats (Viking)

8. “This Is Not My Hat,” by Jon Klassen (Candlewick)

9. “The Berry Pickers,” by Amanda Peters (Catapult)

10. “A Most Disagreeable Murder,” by Julia Seales (Random House)

Paperback

1. “The Thursday Murder Club,” by Richard Osman (Penguin)

2. “Night of the Living Rez,” by Morgan Talty (Tin House)

3. “Rules for Visiting,” by Jessica Francis Kane (Penguin)

4. “This Other Eden,” by Paul Harding (W.W. Norton)

5. “Klara and the Sun,” by Kazuo Ishiguro (Vintage)

6. “Circe,” by Madeline Miller (Back Bay)

7. “Chain-Gang All-Stars,” by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah (Vintage)

8. “Horse,” by Geraldine Brooks (Penguin)

9. “The Midnight Library,” by Matt Haig (Penguin)

10. “The Passenger,” by Cormac McCarthy (Vintage)

NONFICTION

Hardcover

1. “Maine: A Love Story,” by Blue Butterfield (self-published)

2. “The Creative Act,” by Rick Rubin (Penguin)

3. “Democracy Awakening,” by Heather Cox Richardson (Viking)

4. “The Wager,” by David Grann (Doubleday)

5. “Every Man for Himself and God Against All,” by Werner Herzog (Penguin)

6. “Dinner in One,” by Melissa Clark (Clarkson Potter)

7. “The Rigor of Angels,” by William Egginton

8. “Come Together,” by Emily Nagoski (Ballantine)

9. “On Great Fields,” by Ronald C. White (Random House)

10. “Giuseppe’s Easy Bakes,” by Giuseppe Dell’Anno (Quadrille)

Paperback

1. “Downeast,” by Gigi Georges (Harper)

2. “Four Thousand Weeks,” by Oliver Burkeman (Picador)

3. “Portland Maine: Connections Across Time,” by Paul J. Ledman (Nextsteps)

4. “All About Love,” by Bell Hooks (William Morrow & Co)

5. “Walking Through History,” by Paul J. Ledman (Next Steps)

6. “The Soul of an Octopus,” by Sy Montgomery (Atria)

7. “Crying in H Mart,” by Michelle Zauner (Vintage)

8. “Empire of the Summer Moon,” by S.C. Gwynne (Scribner)

9. “Birds of Maine Field Guide,” by Stan Tekiela (Adventure)

10. “A Beginner’s Guide to Recognizing Trees of the Northeast,” by Mark Mikolas (Countryman)

— Longfellow Books, Portland

