A Bowdoin husband and wife were seriously injured in a head-on crash Saturday afternoon when another driver lost control of her vehicle during a heavy snow squall, authorities said.

Michael Fitzmaurice, 87, and Harriet Fitzmaurice, 85, were taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland in critical condition, the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post late Saturday night.

The Fitzmaurices were driving north on U.S. Route 201 in Bowdoin just after 4 p.m. Saturday when Robyn Creighton, 20, also of Bowdoin, lost control of the Jeep she was driving south during a heavy snow squall and crashed head-on into the Fitzmaurices’ vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

Creighton was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston and was listed in stable condition. A 17-year-old who was in the front passenger seat of Creighton’s Jeep was also injured and taken to Central Maine Medical in stable condition.

The sheriff’s office said the crash appears to have been caused by the bad weather. An investigation is underway, with the sheriff’s office and the Brunswick Police Department reconstructing the wreck.

First responders from Bowdoin, Bowdoinham, Lisbon, Richmond and Topsham responded to the wreck Saturday.

