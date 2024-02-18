PORTLAND – Arvid G. Magno, 90, of Tate Street, died on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024 at his home with his loving family by his side.

Arvid was born in Brunswick on March 14, 1933, the son of the late Francisco and Sylvia (Booker) Magno. He attended local schools and graduated from Portland High School in the class of 1952. After high school he was drafted into the United States Navy during the Korean War. Arvid worked very hard and saved even harder, when he got out of the Navy he had saved enough money to buy his father a house.

Arvid was raised having a very strong work ethic, as a young boy he would help his father cut stone, and he worked on his uncle’s farm in Turner from the age of 9 in order to help support the family. He also worked at Magno’s Store on Grant Street, Portland any chance he got.

Arvid eventually got into the dry walling business working for Lucas Street Company and R&R Dry Wall before starting his own business, Magno Dry Wall which eventually became the largest dry wall company in the State. After selling the business he continued to help other contractors and also drove taxi for several years before ill health forced him to retire completely.

In his spare-time he was equally as busy as when he worked. As a small boy he would help his mother make wreaths to hang up and down Congress Street for the Christmas season, it was the beginning of a long tradition of decorating Congress Street which still goes on today. He was an avid reader and had a great thirst for knowledge, he always wanted to learn more. He served many years on his high school reunion board, a member of Dry Wall Contractors International and was a founding member of the Am Vets Post 47 the Loring Post in Portland. His greatest love, however, was the time he spent surrounded by his family and friends who he cherished. He especially enjoyed Saturdays at Scarborough Beach and Sundays going to IHOP and to the camp on Sebago Lake.

Arvid was predeceased by an infant son, Gino L. Magno; a sister, Marietta Nizza, a brother, David Magno; a son-in-law, James E. Howe.

He is survived by his loving wife, Mary K. (Cardona) Magno of Portland; five daughters, Christina and Peter McCluskey of Falmouth, Arvina Howe of Portland, Justina Magno of Westbrook, Antonetta and Tyler Fish of Topsham and Francesca and Anthony Green of Portland, three sons, Ermino Magno and his companion, Katie Roach of Lewiston, Angelo Magno and his companion Anna Sirois of Portland, Cillo Magno of Portland; 14 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours celebrating Arvid’s life will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 21, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Prayers will be recited at 9:15 a.m. at the chapel on Thursday, Feb. 22, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church, Federal Street, Portland. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland. To view Arvid’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

Those who wish may make contributions in Arvid’s memory to:

The Hope Squad,

P.O. Box 7454,

Portland, ME 04063

