Maya Kellett of Mt. Blue drops into a tuck with Madawaska’s Alexis Berube and Orono’s Ruth White trailing during the Nordic Classical state championships on Monday at Titcomb Mountain in Farmington. Caroline Burns photo
Freeport’s Teo Steverlynck-Horne holds a tuck as he is trailed by Jack Borland of Deering High School during the Nordic Classical state championships on Monday at Titcomb Mountain in Farmington. Caroline Burns photo
Cole Gorsuch of Falmouth, in gold cap, and other swimmers dive into the pool at the start of the 100-yard freestyle race at the Class A boys’ swimming state championships in Brunswick on Monday. Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer
Keegan Rowe of Mt. Ararat won the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 53.82 seconds in the Class A boys’ swimming state championships Monday in Brunswick. Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer
Members of the Scarborough boys’ team jump into the pool while securing a win in the Class A boys’ swimming state championships in Brunswick on Monday. Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer
Monmouth’s Lucas Harmon, left, looks to put up a shot over Winthrop defenders Colton Baird, (21) and Carter Rivers during a Class C South boys basketball quarterfinal game Monday in Augusta. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel
Morse High School’s Sarah Ouellette clears the bar during the pole vault during Monday’s Class B Indoor Track Championship at Bates College in Lewiston. She won the event. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
Sumner Memorial High School’s Kaleb Colson, left, takes over the lead from Lake Region’s Sam Laverdiere (2) during Monday’s 1 mile run during the Class B Indoor Track Championship at Bates College in Lewiston. Laverdiere came back and won the 2 mile run. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
Bangor relay runner Daemon Maskala takes off with the baton on the anchor leg during the 800-meter relay at the Class A track championships at USM in Gorham on Monday. Carl D. Walsh/ Staff Photographer
Gorham’s Aidan Lee (C) clears the last hurdle on his way to winning the 55-meter hurdles during the Maine track Class A track championship at USM in Gorham on Monday, February 19, 2024. Scarborough’s John Read finishes a very close second at left and Mt Ararat’s Ethan Palmer finished third, at right. Carl D. Walsh/ Staff Photographer
Lewiston’s McKenna Drouin celebrates at the finish line after winning the 55-meter hurdles during the Class A track championships at USM in Gorham on Monday. Carl D. Walsh/ Staff Photographer
Richmond’s Hunter Mason shoots the ball over Hall-Dale defenders Keegan Cary, left, and Ben Nathan during a Class C South boys basketball quarterfinal game Monday night in Augusta. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel
Waynflete’s Nico Kirby, right, sweeps a rebound from Carrabec’s Desmond Robinson (42) during the Class C South boys basketball quarterfinals Monday at the Augusta Civic Center. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel