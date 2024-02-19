Aaron Renald Lessard 32, of Biddeford, Maine, passed away at his home on Feb. 11, 2024.

He was born on Aug. 10, 1991, beloved son to Guy and Karen Lessard.

Aaron was a friend to all he met, and a true lover of the outdoors. He found his peace exploring the Maine woods, whether hunting, fishing, shooting, snowmobiling, riding his three-wheeler or just walking with his dog.

He was a business owner with a very loyal customer base. A brilliant mind in HVAC, Aaron graduated at the top of his class at Northeast Technical Institute. Aaron constantly went above and beyond to ensure his customers received the best service.

Aaron’s love for the outdoors, animals and anything with a motor started from a very young age, spending time on the family farm with his Pepere Jacques. Aaron was always around to help with chores, haying, building and repairing things, and caring for the horses. He loved to drive tractors and tend his gardens. He loved the freedom of being on the back of his Harley and you could see it in his signature grin when he would get out on the open road.

Aaron had a huge heart and a radiant presence that was felt by anybody who knew him. He will truly be missed by everybody who loved him.

Aaron was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Jacques Boucher and his paternal grandparents Major (Renald) and Rose Lessard, his brother Michael Lessard and Aunt Kathleen Hathaway, and cousin Desserrae Dutil as well as his devoted 4-legged sidekick Diesel.

He leaves behind a loving family: his parents, Karen Lessard, Guy Lessard and his wife Victoria; his brother Danny, his twin brother Nathan and his fiancé Ellie; sister, Robin Morin; his maternal grandparents Phil and Shirley Robichaud and Donna Boucher; his nephews Nicholas, Preston and Jaden Lessard and Caleb Morin; nieces Shauna, Alanna and Ash Lessard. Numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends as well as his hound Mowgli, who will all miss him dearly.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, Feb. 18. 2024 at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Em St., Biddeford, ME 04005. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024 at 1 p.m. at St. Joseph Church in Biddeford.

Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME 04005.

