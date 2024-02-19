BIDDEFORD — City Theater is taking a trip back in time with their next musical, “Forever Plaid,” opening March 8. Known as one of the most popular and successful musicals in recent memory, Stuart Ross wrote “Forever Plaid” as an homage to the close harmony “guy groups” of the 1950s, like The Four Aces and The Four Freshmen.

“Forever Plaid” celebrates the delightfully goofy reincarnation of four male singers killed in a car crash on their way to their first big concert and now, miraculously, revived for one last concert, according to a City Theater press release. Their repertoire features such iconic songs as, “Three Coins in the Fountain,” “Catch a Falling Star,” “Cry,” “Heart and Soul,” “Love is a Many-Splendored Thing” and many more. Plus, there are also wacky numbers that include “Day-O,” “Chain Gang” and even a three minute and eleven second nod to “The Ed Sullivan Show.”

Audiences will be “swooning,” the release states, over the voices of the boys of “Forever Plaid.” City Theater favorites Brian McAloon (Frankie), Owen White (Sparky), and Schuyler White (Jinx) and newcomer Forrest Tripp (Smudge) make up the four-man harmony group. Their boyish charm, brotherly bickering, along with quirky choreography and classic 4-part harmony deliver a show that is musical magic.

City Theater’s production team includes Linda Sturdivant (director) Patrick Martin (music director), Mariel Roy (choreographer), Kristen Gilhooley (assistant director), Karl Carrigan (set designer/ technical director), Eli MacLean (master carpenter), Darnell Stuart (costume designer), Florence Cooley (lighting designer), Katie Pinard (sound), and Greg Brackett (stage manager).

Season underwriters include: Builder’s Supply Company and Pizza By Alex, and our season sponsors: Carefree Creative, Jim Godbout Plumbing and Heating, and Stoner & Co. “Forever Plaid” show sponsors are: Biddeford, Saco, Old Orchard Beach Transit, Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, Ocean View Properties, and Old Orchard Beach Chamber of Commerce.

“Forever Plaid” runs March 8 –th, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. There is no performance on Sunday, March 10. Tickets are $25 and $30 (all fees included) and are available at www.citytheater.org/buy_tickets or by calling 207-282-0849.

