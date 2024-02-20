SACO — A three-vehicle collision on the Maine Turnpike in Saco left one woman dead and caused a multi-lane traffic closure Monday evening.

Deirdre Winberg, 53, of West Bath was driving a Volvo 240 Sedan northbound on I-95 when her car rear-ended a Jeep Compass, according to Maine State Police, who said through a spokesperson that the crash remains under investigation.

The collision caused the Volvo to come to a stop in the middle of the three-lane highway, in front of an oncoming tractor-trailer truck that was operated by Norvel Jackson, 36, of Fairburn, Georgia.

The Volvo and truck collided and the truck drove through the median guard rail, prompting all three northbound lanes and one lane on the southbound side to close for several hours. Police were able to keep northbound traffic moving through the break-down lane, according to Maine State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss.

Maine State Police responded to the incident at around 7:17 p.m.

After being hit, the Jeep — which was operated by 33-year-old Alicia Preston of Portland — was able to safely stop. Winberg was transported to Maine Medical Center, where she succumbed to her injuries, said Moss.

Preston was also taken to Maine Medical Center, but sustained less serious injuries. Jackson was not hurt in the crash, according to police.

