Greely High School’s chapter of Kyle Cares is hosting a fundraising event at the Sicilian Table in Falmouth on Wednesday, Feb. 28.

The restaurant will donate 10% of proceeds from all dinner reservations and takeout orders to the Greely chapter. Reservations are required and can be made by calling the restaurant at 805-1133.

Kyle Cares is a nonprofit organization established to help end the stigma around youth mental health issues and is the fastest growing group on campus.

