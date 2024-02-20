The North Yarmouth Waste Reduction Committee will host a Fight Food Waste event at the Wescustogo Hall and Community Center at noon March 9.

Speaker Susanne Lee, a faculty fellow with the University of Maine Mitchell Center’s materials management team, will discuss food waste both in Maine and in the country and offer solutions and strategies. Participants can take part in a demonstration of a waste reduction method used in Greely schools.

No registration is required for this free event. Cookies and drinks will be provided.

