Portland police have arrested a man they say severely beat a woman in her apartment last month.

A 62-year-old woman told police on Jan. 19 that someone broke into her apartment at 723 Congress St. around 3:15 a.m. and beat her.

Police arrested 53-year-old Stephen Brichetto on Monday on charges of aggravated assault and burglary, according to a department spokesman Brad Nadeau. He did not say if Brichetto and the woman knew each other.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to call 874-8575.

