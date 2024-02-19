Portland police are investigating a stabbing on Portland street that sent a man to the hospital Monday.

Officers responded to 5 Portland St. at 11:22 a.m. Monday for a report of a stabbing. They found a 36-year-old man lying on the ground with an apparent stab wound, according to a news release. He was transported to Maine Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Police did not name the man in the release.

Police searched for the alleged assailant for more than an hour and found him at One City Center. Officers arrested 33-year-old Eliot-James Nelson of Portland “after a brief struggle,” police said. The release did not say what evidence led the police to identify Nelson as a suspect or provide any further information about the incident.

Police took him to Maine Medical Center for “precautionary reasons” and then transported him to the Cumberland County Jail. He is charged with aggravated assault, refusal to submit to arrest or detention, and two counts of violating conditions of release. Police also allege that Nelson kicked an officer while at the hospital, which led to an additional charge of assault.

Investigators ask anyone with information about this incident to call (207) 874-8575. You may also text keyword PPDME and your message to 847411.

