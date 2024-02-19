The Bangor Police Department is investigating the death of a child who was brought to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detective Lt. Brent Beaulieu said in a news release that the child arrived at the hospital on Sunday morning and died that night. Police did not disclose any additional information about the child or what might have caused the injuries.

The hospital notified police and the Maine Department of Health and Human Services. The release said detectives, evidence technicians and a caseworker are still investigating the case. Representatives from DHHS did not respond to emails Monday requesting more information.

