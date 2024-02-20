Jack Calcutt died peacefully in Oro Valley, Arizona, due to natural causes.

John P. Calcutt (Sr.) was born in Dover, Hampshire, the second oldest child of Phil and Martha Calcutt.

He graduated from Dover High School in 1948 where he served as Senior Class President. He celebrated his 75th high school reunion in 2023 with 12 of his surviving classmates.

After high school, he enrolled at Georgetown University and studied accounting. He interrupted his college education to enlist in the US Coast Guard in 1951, serving until he was honorably discharged on Oct. 9, 1954. In the Coast Guard, he worked as an engineman on tugboats in Port Isabel, Texas, and Rockland, Maine.

At Georgetown, he met Mary Anne Miller, a nursing student and instructor. They were married on Oct. 20, 1956, in Herkimer, New York, beginning an adventure that would involve raising seven children, while moving to Parkersburg, West Virginia; Barrington, Rhode Island; Kennebunkport; and Oro Valley, Arizona.

After Jack graduated from Georgetown in 1956, he was employed by O Ames Company in Parkersburg, working in various executive roles. In 1984, he left Ames and purchased a hardware store in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. Calcutt True Value Hardware was a fixture on Smithfield Avenue for the next 22 years. After selling the store, he and Mary Anne enjoyed their retirement at Goose Rocks Beach in Kennebunkport, and later in Oro Valley, Arizona. They were married for 64 years until Mary Anne passed away on Jan. 19, 2021.

Jack and Mary Anne were members of Parkersburg Country Club, Cape Arundel Golf Club (Kennebunkport) and The Views Golf Club (Oro Valley) where Jack won many tournaments. He hosted the Calcutt Hardware Invitational at Cape Arundel for 20 years and awarded lawn and garden tools as prizes.

Jack was loved by many for the respect and compassion that he showed to his family and extended family and to others as treasurer for parish councils, parochial schools and HOA’s; as a mentor at work; and as a community member at All Seasons where he lived for the last year of his life. For Jack, family and faith were ever present. He loved to connect with neighbors and friends through common interest and humor.

Jack is survived by two sisters – Connie Vandemeulebroeke of Ocean City, Maryland, and Sheila McKenna of Bow, New Hampshire; seven children – John (Ann) of Oro Valley; Phil (Frances) of Oro Valley; Peggy (Mike) Claiborne of Florence Alabama; Catherine (Matt) Kaun of Sandpoint, Idaho; Dennis (Tiffany) of Francestown, New Hampshire; Tom (Suzanne) of Wake Forest, North Carolina; and Matt of Truckee, California; 15 grandchildren – Jack, Martha, Brian, Maggie, Andrew, Alec, Alicia, Sarah, Phil, Michelle, Eva, Holland, Liesl, TJ and Caroline; 10 great-grandchildren – Johnny, Eliza, Bobby, Catherine, Lawrence, Matilda, Felicity, Philip, Faye and Emma.

A funeral mass will be held on Monday, March 4, at 10 a.m. at St Mark the Evangelist Church, 2727 W Tangerine Road, Oro Valley. To live stream the mass, go to stmarkov.com.

A memorial service will be held at Goose Rocks Beach, in Kennebunkport, during the week of Aug. 19.

In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to Casa Alitas at casaalitas.org or to a charity of your choice.

