Wed.  2/21  4 p.m.  Public Art Committee  Zoom

Wed.  2/21  5 p.m.  Historic Preservation  Zoom, City Hall

Fri.  2/23  8 a.m.  Legislative/Nominating  Zoom

Mon.  2/26  5 p.m.  City Council  City Hall

Tue.  2/27  8 a.m.  Legislative/Nominating  Zoom

Tue.  2/27  4:30 p.m.  Planning Board  Zoom, City Hall

Tue.  2/27  5:30 p.m.  Housing/Economic Dev.  Zoom

Wed.  2/28  5 p.m.  Finance Committee  Zoom

Wed.  2/28  5 p.m.  Rent Board  Zoom

Wed.  2/28  6:15 p.m.  Peaks Island Council  Zoom, Island Community Center

