Second-seeded Hall-Dale held No. 7 Winthrop to single digits in every quarter on the way to a 45-26 win Tuesday in a Class C South girls’ basketball quarterfinal at the Augusta Civic Center.

Torie Tibbetts led Hall-Dale (18-1) with 13 points and nine rebounds. KJ Greenhalgh added 10 points, and Hayden Moore scored nine.

The Bulldogs will play No. 3 Richmond in the semifinals on Thursday.

Madeline Wagner paced Winthrop (13-7) with 12 points.

MADISON 47, MONMOUTH ACADEMY 26: Raegan Cowan scored 16 points despite foul trouble, and the fourth-seeded Bulldogs (16-3) beat the No. 5 Mustangs (9-11) in a Class C South quarterfinal in Augusta.

Kaitlyn Frost had 12 points for Monmouth.

Advertisement

MATTANAWCOOK ACADEMY 70, MACHIAS 40: Addison Cyr scored 20 of her 28 points in the second half as the fourth-seeded Lynx (16-3) ran away from the fifth-seeded Bulldogs (18-2) in a Class C North quarterfinal in Bangor.

Kaitlyn Thornton chipped in with 10 points for Mattanawcook, which led 33-24 at halftime.

Sklyer Tinker was the only double-figure scorer for Machias, with 12 points.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

CALAIS 57, PISCATAQUIS 33: The top-seeded Blue Devils (16-3) ran out to a 19-0 first-quarter lead, paced by nine points from Kaiden Small, as they cruised past the eighth-seeded Pirates (11-9) in a Class C North quarterfinal at Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Kaeson Dana and Jeremy Turner led Calais with 14 apiece, while Small finished with 13.

Advertisement

Brady Gaus made four 3-pointers and paced Piscataquis with 17 points. Scott Chadbourne added 11.

HODGDON 64, MACHIAS 57: Jacob Tuttle scored 17 points, Cyran Ciarleglio tossed in 15, and Daniel Henderson got all 13 of his points in the second half as the fifth-seeded Hawks (17-3) beat the fourth-seeded Bulldogs (14-5) in a Class C North quarterfinal at Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Mickey Fitzsimmons topped Machias with 21 points. Bobby Richardson added 16 and Hayden Blake had 14.

Hodgdon will play Calais in the semifinals on Thursday.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous