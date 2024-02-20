Police are still trying to identify a person who died in a fiery crash Monday afternoon on the Maine Turnpike in York.

The driver of a 2023 Dodge pickup truck was traveling southbound near mile marker 7 when they left the highway and crashed into the tree line, setting both the truck and trees on fire, according to Shannon Moss, spokesperson for Maine State Police.

After firefighters put out the fire, they found the driver did not survive the crash. There were no passengers. State police and the state medical examiner are working to identify the driver, Moss said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to call Trooper Sophia Swiatek at 624-7076.

