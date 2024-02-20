WINSLOW — Girls’ wrestling in Maine took a step forward on Tuesday afternoon, while one of its trailblazers competed in her final Maine tournament.

Noble (104.5 points) made history by becoming the state’s first girls’ team champion at the Maine State Girls’ Wrestling Championship. The Knights had four first-place finishers – Hannah Perro (100 pounds), Delaney Frost (120), Lilou Gardien (126) and Anna Strynar (132).

“It’s amazing (to be champions),” Perro said. “Last year, I was the only girl that competed in states from Noble. This year, we had six come with us, so it’s amazing. It’s just constantly grown every year, and it’s just huge.”

“Girls’ wrestling has definitely come a long way in the state, and we’re excited to bring (a title) back to Noble,” said Noble girls’ wrestling coach Kayleigh Boucher. “Noble has a (wrestling) legacy in the state of Maine, so it definitely feels good.”

Mt. Blue (94 points), led by first-place finishers Brooklynn Webber (114) and Kendall Foster (185), was the team runner-up. Belfast (56 points), Caribou (54) and Bucksport (53) followed. Webber, a freshman, received the Lisa Nowak Most Outstanding Wrestler award.

Tuesday marked the final Maine tournament for Oceanside senior Maddie Ripley, who pinned Logan Smith of Mt. Blue in 28 seconds to win the 107-pound title. Ripley was only three days removed from winning the 113-pound title at the Class B state championships at Mountain Valley High School in Rumford, beating Noah Parenteau of Belfast, 6-3. It was the second year in a row Ripley won a state title competing against boys.

“It feels pretty good (to win the girls’ title),” Ripley said. “It’s a little sad, just realizing it’s my last ever (Maine) meet. I’m just wrestling girls from now on.”

Ripley said she will not compete in the New England qualifier. She plans to participate in the New England Interscholastic Girls’ Wrestling Championship on March 1-2 in Providence, Rhode Island.

The Knights left nothing to chance Tuesday, dominating their matches in the championship round. Perro, Frost and Strynar all won recorded pins. Gardien beat Piper Leone of Belfast by a 15-9 decision.

“We needed bonus points today,” Boucher said. “Mt. Blue had two more girls than we did; we had six (for the tournament). We definitely needed the bonus points, and they got it done.”

“We’ve all worked hard all year long, and we’ve been wrestling boys, too, a lot of us,” Perro said. “It’s just (all about) working hard all year and keeping up that grind. Even though we’re at the end of the season and a lot of people are (exhausted), we just keep pushing through it and it got us to where we are right now.”

Ninety-seven wrestlers competed in Tuesday’s tournament, a significant jump from 50 who participated last year.

“It’s awesome, Ripley said. “I’m glad it grew so quick in a year. Who knows how many will be in this next year. The competitiveness in (the gym) is really good.”

Other state champions included Zady Paige (165) of Belfast; Naomi Bragg (145) and Lillian Soper (235) of Bucksport; Amelia Mailett (138) of Dirigo and Hannah Brewer (152) of Central.

