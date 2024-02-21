AUBURN — A local man was arrested Tuesday and charged with drug crimes after police searched his home and business and found cocaine and more than a dozen guns.

Darren Douin, 43, was stopped by police about 1 p.m. based on information from an ongoing narcotics investigation, according to a statement released late Tuesday by Deputy Police Chief Timothy Cougle.

Based on evidence from the traffic stop, police executed two search warrants: one at Douin’s home at 28 Grove St. and another at his business, Happy Days Diner, at 67 Mill St., Cougle wrote. According to Douin’s Facebook profile, he is the owner of the diner.

Police seized 70 grams of crack cocaine, 55 grams of cocaine, 112 ecstasy pills, 2.2 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 17 guns, including rifles and pistols, $25,530 in suspected drug proceeds and other evidence of drug trafficking, Cougle wrote.

Douin faces two counts of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, each charge punishable by up to 30 years in prison. He also was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of schedule w drugs, each punishable by up to five years in prison.

He was taken to Androscoggin County Jail where his bail was set at $30,000 cash, Cougle wrote.

The case remains under investigation. Additional charges are expected, Cougle said.

