The Boston Bruins will be without defenseman Hampus Lindholm on a week-to-week basis with an apparent leg injury, and Wednesday night’s game in Edmonton was the first he missed this season after playing in the previous 56.

Coach Jim Montgomery did not provide details but did say Lindholm won’t need surgery. Lindholm did not travel with the team as they began a four-game Western trip.

Lindholm fell awkwardly Monday night in the third period of a shootout win over the Dallas Stars after a collision behind the net with Ty Dellandrea. Lindholm skated gingerly to the bench and remained there briefly before going down the tunnel. He played 18:32 before the injury.

Lindholm’s absence will be noticeable. He is averaging 23:48 of ice time per game, second behind Charlie McAvoy. He’s also played a big role on the power play and penalty kill.

To take his place on the roster, the Bruins recalled rookie defenseman Mason Lohrei from Providence on Tuesday. He appeared in 27 games for Boston this season and last played for the Bruins on Jan. 18 against the Colorado Avalanche.

THE BRUINS also assigned forward Oskar Steen to Providence and placed center Matt Poitras on long-term injured reserve.

Moving Poitras to long-term injured reserve was expected. The rookie center underwent season-ending shoulder surgery earlier this month and is expected to miss five months. Poitras initiated a hit on Sean Durzi of the Arizona Coyotes but ended up getting the worst of it.

Steen, who had been with the Bruins since the team placed Milan Lucic on long-term injured reserve in October, was placed on waivers Monday. In 34 games he amassed one goal, 19 blocked shots and 79 hits.

“We feel Steen has given us everything he possibly could,” Montgomery said. “It is just when you’re not winning, you make changes. He’s the one we kind of decided to make a change on.”

