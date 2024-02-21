Raymond Parks and Recreation will hold an Easter egg hunt for kids 12 and under March 30.

Some “golden eggs” in the hunt, which will be held at the elementary school, include family season passes to Tassel Top Park and gift cards to local businesses.

Families must register in at raymond.recdesk.com. Registration ends March 26.

Also, on March 30, Raymond Fire Local 5278 will hold an Easter Breakfast fundraiser from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at the Public Safety Building benefit the Community Relief Fund. Pancakes, bacon, sausage, eggs, coffee and juice will be served. Sign up at rayond.recdesk.com for the breakfast, at a cost of $7 per person. Registration closes March 24.

