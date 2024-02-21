A representative from the Maine Community Foundation will present a scholarship workshop for students March 5 at the Windham Public Library.

The workshop, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., will cover scholarships for traditional students, awards based on academic performance, financial need, extracurricular activities and work experience.

For more information on attendance, including the option to view through Zoom, contact the help desk at 892-1908, ext. 5, or rmarcotte@windhammaine.us.

