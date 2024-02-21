Five finalists were announced Wednesday for the Becky Schaffer Award, given annually to the top senior in Maine high school girls’ hockey.

The finalists are Emerson Homa, Gorham; Ella Lemieux, Cheverus; Brynn McKenney, Cheverus; Anna Molloy, Penobscot; and Rosie Panenka, Yarmouth/Freeport.

The winner will be announced next Wednesday, Feb. 28, at Family Ice Center in Falmouth as part of the senior all-star game at 6:50 p.m.

The finalists and the winner are selected by the Maine Girls High School Hockey Association.

