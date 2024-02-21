Ruth Boles of Cheverus looks to score between tight defense by Natalie Beaudoin, left, and Ellie Legare of Lewiston on Wednesday. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
Lawrence’s Nadia Morrison and Camden Hills’ Tallulah Marks battle for the ball during a Class A girls’ basketball semifinal game on Wednesday at the Augusta Civic Center. Anna Chadwick/Morning Sentinel
Maddie Fitzpatrick of Cheverus defends as Ella Baudoin of Lewiston drives to the basket on Wednesday. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
Lawrence’s teammates and fan section cheer after their victory over Camden Hills during a Class A girls’ basketball semifinal game on Wednesday at the Augusta Civic Center. Anna Chadwick/Morning Sentinel
Rachel LaSalle of Cheverus looks to score over Lewiston’s Skylar Guadette in the first half of Wednesday’s game. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
Forest Hills senior Cooper Daigle, right, fights for the ball with St. Dominic defender John Brocke during a Class D South semifinal boys basketball game on Wednesday in Augusta. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel
Camden Hills’ fans cheer during the Class A girls’ basketball semifinal game against Lawrence on Wednesday at the Augusta Civic Center. Anna Chadwick/Morning Sentinel
Valley’s Fisher Tewksbury, left, takes a rebound away from Wiscasset’s Landin Shirey during a Class D South boys basketball semifinal game on Wednesday in Augusta. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel
Maddie Fitzpatrick of Cheverus puts up a shot between Koral Morin, left, and Natalie Beaudoin of Lewiston on Wednesday. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
Hampden’s Lauren Voteur (45) and Cony’s Abby Morrill (13) tip-off to start a Class A North girls semifinal basketball game on Wednesday at the Augusta Civic Center. Joe Phelan/Kennebec Journal
Scarborough’s Emerson Flaker dribbles past Annie Whitmore of South Portland on Wednesday. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
Forest Hills eighth-grader Jaxson Desjardins tries to get past St. Dominic defender Kai Taylor during a Class D South semifinal boys basketball game on Wednesday in Augusta. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel
St. Dominic’s Jonathan Tangilamesu, left, keeps the ball away from Forest Hills defender Braidan Welch (10) during a Class D South semifinal game on Wednesday at the Augusta Civic Center. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel
Valley’s Fisher Tewksbury is introduced with teammates before a Class D South boys basketball semifinal game against Wiscasset on Wednesday in Augusta. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel
PORTLAND, ME – FEBRUARY 21: Scarborough’s Caroline Hartley celebrates with teammates after defeating South Portland. (Staff photo by Derek Davis/Staff Photographer) Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
