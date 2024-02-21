Taylor Varney scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half, and all five starters reached double figures as second-seeded St. Dominic Academy reached a regional final for the first time, defeating four-time defending Class D South champion Forest Hills, 80-55, in a semifinal Thursday morning at the Augusta Civic Center.

The Saints (19-1) will play top-seeded Valley (16-4) at 2:45 p.m. Saturday in Augusta.

St. Dom’s led 41-32 at halftime. Varney then sparked a 23-10 surge in the third quarter, scoring 10 points.

Campbell Perryman (14 points), Jonathan Tangilamesu (13), Kai Taylor (12) and Jack Brocke (11) joined Varney in double figures.

Eighth-grader Jaxson Desjardins scored 18 points for Forest Hills (14-6). Cooper Daigle added 15.

VALLEY 76, WISCASSET 36: Harry Louis scored 27 points and the top-seeded Cavaliers (16-4) advanced to their third straight Class D South final, rolling past No. 5 Wiscasset (10-10) in Augusta.

Fisher Tewksbury contributed 20 points and 13 rebounds, and Collin Nichols had 10 points.

Landin Shirey led Wiscasset with 16 points.

OLD TOWN 49, MT. DESERT ISLAND 42: Aiden Gomm put in 12 points, while Emmitt Butler, Brendan Mahaney and Grayson Thibault each added 11, powering the third-seeded Coyotes (16-4) over the 10th-seeded Trojans (11-10) in a Class B North semifinal at Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Old Town advances to the regional Friday against rival and No. 4 seed Orono, the defending state champion.

Spencer Laurendeau led Mt. Desert Island with 14 points.

ORONO 53, ELLSWORTH 38: The fourth-seeded Red Riots (17-3) made 17 of 24 free throws in the fourth quarter to close out a Class B North semifinal win over the top-seeded Eagles (16-4) at Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Pierce Walston, a Mr. Basketball semifinalist, led the defending state champions with 16 points, going 14 for 18 at the free-throw line. As a team, Orono was 25 for 37 at the line.

Will Francis added 12 points and Bergen Soderberg scored 11.

Ellsworth’s Mr. Basketball semifinalist, Chance Mercier, was held to a team-high eight points.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

CONY 52, HAMPDEN ACADEMY 40: The third-seeded Rams (13-7) erased a five-point halftime deficit and earned their first trip to the Class A North final since 2013, beating the No. 2 Broncos (14-6) in a regional semifinal in Augusta.

Abby Morrill scored 15 points, Morgan Fitchhorn had 12 points and 12 rebounds, and Morgan Cunningham added 12 points for Cony, which will play for the regional title Friday against No. 1 Lawrence.

Eva Wiles led Hampden with 10 points, but the Broncos lost to Cony for the third time this season.

OLD TOWN 37, MDI 35: Makayla Emerson’s layup with 2 seconds remaining lifted the second-seeded Coyotes (18-2) over the sixth-seeded Trojans (14-7) in a Class B North semifinal in Bangor.

Emerson finished with 15 points, including a tying free throw moments before her winning basket.

Mollie Gray scored 15 points for MDI.

