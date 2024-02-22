The Greater Portland Chapter of the Maine Genealogical Society is offering a free online (Zoom) meeting on Saturday, March 2 beginning at 1 p.m. The program will feature Kathleen Ayers, a retired register of probate from Kennebec County, who will present a workshop titled, Maine’s County Probate Courts. She will give an overview of records in Maine’s County Probate Courts.

Email gpcmgs@gmail.com to register for this free program.

