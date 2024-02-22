In recognition of its “dedication to culinary excellence and innovative educational collaborations in the senior living sector,” the Culinary Institute of America approved retirement community Piper Shores as an externship site, according to a facility statement.

s, Maine’s only nonprofit life plan retirement community, announced today that it has achieved a significant milestone by becoming an approved externship site for (CIA). This recognition exemplifies Piper Shore’s .

Led by Corey Seigel, Food and Nutrition director at Piper Shores and a CIA graduate with over three decades of industry experience, the initiative to secure approval as an externship site has transformed Piper Shores’ culinary program.

“Becoming an externship site for the CIA is a momentous achievement,” said Seigel. “This initiative not only opens doors for emerging professionals, offering them a diverse and enriching experience, but it also represents a long-term investment in Piper Shores’ future. Through this program, we are building a community that values skill, passion, and a commitment to excellence while also sharing our dedication to quality retirement living and sustainability.”

To be considered for the externship site, Seigel crafted a customized curriculum. The approval process included an in-depth review of the Piper Shores team’s resumes and presenting a video showcasing the up-to-date kitchens and equipment and demonstrating Piper Shores’ commitment to the students’ education.

Piper Shores has four kitchens offering varied menus. Led by Executive Chef Randy Cruse and a team of 22, students gain a well-rounded culinary education.

Prospective interns can apply through the CIA’s database, where Piper Shores is listed as an approved externship site.

“As we begin the CIA externship program, it’s not just about short-term gains but rather a commitment to the future of emerging culinary professionals,” said Seigel. “This collaboration is an investment in shared learning, inspiring interns to return to Piper Shores, and enriching our community with fresh perspectives and valuable experiences.”

Piper Shores is the only nonprofit life plan retirement community in Maine, according to the statement, and the first to be recognized by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities — the nation’s only accrediting body for continuing care retirement communities.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: