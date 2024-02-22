As the snow slows down, the Scarborough Community Services staff are one step ahead with fun spring plans for all ages:

Special Events

Park Hop Egg Hunt – Coming March 1

The Easter Bunny visited Scarborough and dropped eggs all over town. Can you retrace the Bunny’s tracks and help find the eggs. Keep an eye on our website and Facebook page for the coloring page map of locations where the Bunny was last seen hopping around. Submit the completed map for the chance to win a basket full of goodies. Map to be released online before March 1.

Bunny Breakfast – Saturday, March 23

Join us on Saturday, March 23 in the Wentworth Cafeteria for a yummy breakfast with our favorite special guest … the Easter Bunny. The menu includes pancakes, sausage, hash browns, and fruit, along with all of the fixings. Don’t forget to bring your camera for a photo op with the Bunny. We will have an 8:00 am and a 9:30 am seating to accommodate as many families as possible. Tickets on sale now: http://tiny.cc/SCSMEvents

Annual Spring Fling Family Formal Dance – Saturday, May 4

You are cordially invited to our annual Spring Fling Family Formal Dance. Come dressed to impress for this year’s “Glow Ball” theme as we transform the Wentworth School cafeteria into a dance to remember. Light, bright, or neon dress clothes are encouraged. Professional photography offered on site, as well as a selfie station for those fun and silly poses. Music provided by local radio DJs Joe Lerman and Rob Steele. Light refreshments and snacks provided. Tickets on sale now: http://tiny.cc/SCSMEvents

New Active Adults Programming

Want to learn a new skill with like-minded adults? We have brand-new enrichment programs just for you. From workshops to paint nights, there is something for everyone. All Active Adults programs are open to Ages 21+. Details and registration may be found at mescarboroughweb.myvscloud.com under Adults.

• Co-Ed Open Gym Basketball Drop Ins – Wednesday nights through April 24

• Watercolor Card Making March 14

• Trip to The Green Ladle March 21

• Raised Bed Gardening Workshop March 22

• Spring Tea Workshop March 27

• DIY Terrarium Trip March 28

• Spring Canvas Painting Night April 3

• Ancestry Embroidery April 11

• Salad Container Garden Workshop April 12

• Watercolor Florals May 2

• Pineland Farms Trolley Tour May 17

New Youth Programs

Guitar/Songwriting Lessons

Embark on a musical journey with Pat Weston, a seasoned record label owner and professional musician. Join this exclusive 6-week course and explore the art of playing guitar and crafting your own songs under his guidance. The session is capped off by a recital for parents. Participants must supply their own guitar. Open to Ages 8-12 and 13-17. $180 per child for 6-week session. Details and registration may be found at mescarboroughweb.myvscloud.com under Youth Programs.

Spring Theater – Ages 8-11

Learn theatrical skills in a fun, safe, and creative environment through improvisational games, plays, and skits. There will also be the opportunity for active play and outdoor games during sessions. The program will conclude with a short performance for parents and friends. No theater experience is necessary … just an open mind and willingness to try. $175 per child for 5-week session. Details and registration may be found at mescarboroughweb.myvscloud.com under Youth Programs.

Bricks and Barbies – All Ages

Turn your imaginative dreams into reality at the Hub. Whether you want to build a towering LEGO skyscraper or dress to impress with Barbie, we’ll have everything you need to let your creativity run wild. This all ages event is the perfect opportunity for families and friends to come together and explore imaginative play in a fun, welcoming environment. No registration required. Upcoming Dates: March 9, April 13, May 11 (Saturdays), 10 a.m. to noon at the Hub.

