SCARBOROUGH — Mark Violette has been inducted into “Marquis Who’s Who.” Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process about individuals to include in “Marquis Who’s Who” biographical volumes.

Violette is the founder and award-winning broker and owner of his established firm, Maine Mortgage Solutions LLC, in Scarborough, according to a press release. Launching his business in 2019, he and his team specialize in home financial solutions for clients throughout the state. As an independent mortgage broker, Violette is also licensed to do business in New Hampshire, Florida, and Rhode Island.

Working closely with first-time and experienced buyers, the team at Maine Mortgage Solutions LLC also specializes in refinancing, construction loans, and reverse mortgages. One of the keys to his success thus far, Violette said, has been his ability to select the perfect candidates to represent his company.

Violette has also found success as the owner of Mark Violette LLC, a consulting firm. Before pivoting into the real estate sector, he spent over three decades in the information technology industry, specializing in database building and information warehouses as a data consultant in Corporate America. A field he remains active in on a part-time basis, he has been involved with the state of Maine for the past four years, helping them build a new reporting and analytics data warehouse from the ground up.

Before establishing Maine Mortgage Solutions, Violette was a loan officer with Primary Residential Mortgage in Portland, from 2017 to 2019. He was affiliated with Unum as a systems manager and data consultant between 2007 and 2016, just before transitioning into the mortgage business. He began his career with UNUM as a college intern in 1985.

Violette has been affiliated with his local Young Men’s Christian Association as an advisory board member. A graduate of the University of Maine, he received a bachelors degree in computer science and mathematics in 1986. Violette is licensed to practice in Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Florida. Maine Mortgage Solutions LLC and is recognized as a certified veteran lending specialist through the National Association of Mortgage Brokers.

Violette is a member of the Greater Portland Board of Realtors and the Maine Association of Mortgage Professionals. He also helped establish a business networking organization, TBD Connections, with 12 local chapters within Maine and one in Florida.

Violette was named as the Top Mortgage Broker for the State of Maine by Rocket Mortgage for 2021, 2022 and 2023.

