William “Bill” Francis Wildes, 86, lifetime resident of Kennebunkport, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.

Bill was born in Kennebunkport on Dec. 29, 1937, son of Sydney E. and Regina (Hood) Wildes. He attended Kennebunkport schools and then enlisted in the US Army.

Following his time serving in the military, Bill began a career for the Maine Department of Transportation, where he worked as a truck driver for 29 years. He would also perform odd jobs around Kennebunkport.

Bill was a member of the American Legion Post in Kennebunkport and the Arundel Lodge 76. Over the years his father Sydney would volunteer in the summertime at the lodge’s Saturday roast beef suppers, passing this tradition on to Bill who continued serving at these suppers for over 30 years.

In addition to the time he served volunteering at the lodge, Bill was also a volunteer firefighter and driver for the Wildwood Fire Department in Kennebunkport for many years.

Bill loved the time he spent at Bailey’s Island Campground, where for 34 years he would go camping.

Bill is predeceased by his parents, Sydney and Regina Hood, and his brother, Henry Wildes.

He is survived by his son, David A. Wildes of Lebanon, Maine; his son, William Wildes of Washington, D.C.; his son, James Wildes of Kennebunkport; his stepdaughter, Bessie Higgins and her husband, Gladslone Wilson, of Scarborough; his sister, Marie Brown of Shapleigh; and two grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at Arundel Cemetery in the spring of 2024.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill’s memory to the Animal Welfare Society, PO Box 43, West Kennebunk, ME 04094.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence please visit Bill’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

