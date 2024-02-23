Saturday, March 2 is Read Across America Day. The day was conceived by the National Education Association (NEA) as a special reading day in 1997. By 1998, the day was solidified as the first Read Across America Day. It celebrates literacy and encourages a love of reading among children. March 2 was selected as the official date as an homage to Dr. Seuss and his birthday.

Reading can seem like a simple act. However, for many students access to a wide variety of books to cultivate an interest in reading is not so simple — nor is the ability to connect with stories that impact a diverse reading audience. The importance of diversity in reading is crucial not just in exposing the reader to different cultures, thoughts, ideas or experiences; but also in helping readers to find their passions or genres that interest them. There are so many different types of books and reading material for students and families to check out. From the standard novel to poetry, graphic novels, autobiographies, photographic books and so much more. There truly is something for everyone within their own libraries.

As a teacher and husband of an educator, I have seen students begrudgingly accept homework assignments that include reading material. Sometimes, students reject the assignments, viewing them as burdensome or boring. However, I always found joy in the students who acknowledged that they enjoyed reading a book or that they decided to look at more work from a specific author. Without exposing children to a wide variety of books, we are losing on an opportunity to create an interest for students that could flourish into adulthood, and potentially stifling future creativity.

Our area has a wide variety of libraries for people of all ages to explore, not just for students or children.

Kennebunk Free Library, Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library, Wells Public Library, Berwick Public Library, as well as school libraries, all hold a wide variety of resources, events and opportunities for readers young and old. Moreover, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library has made it to Maine in an effort to expand literacy and inspire a wide variety of readers, aged 0-5, by mailing books straight to a participant’s home.

For more information on how to get involved in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library or to register your child, visit imaginationlibrary.com/check-availability/.

Maine is ranked sixth in the nation of most literate states. Part of this reason is the state’s adoption of legislation that provides assistance to schoolchildren with dyslexia through examination and increased attention in classrooms. This is an amazing sign of how our state and communities value reading and literacy as a whole. This also means we’re making sure students get the support they need, so they can learn, grow and thrive into adulthood.

I sincerely hope that we can continue to move in a positive direction by making a concerted effort to get involved in our communities, school districts, and our own families. Whether you decide to join a book club, create a little library for your own neighborhood, or enroll your child in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, the possibilities are endless.

The gift of reading and the worlds that can be discovered through reading knows no bounds. I encourage everyone to crack open a book, either on their own or with a chosen book-buddy, and expose yourself to a whole new world.

Joseph Rafferty is a member of the Maine State Senate representing District 34, Berwick, Kennebunk, Kennebunkport, North Berwick and Wells. He can be reached at Joe.Rafferty@legislature.maine.gov or 207-287-1515. Sign up an email newsletter at mainesenate.org.

