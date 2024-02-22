Hailey Anderson hit a 3-pointer with 29 seconds remaining Thursday and St. Joseph’s College went on to beat Emmanuel 70-64 in a Great Northeast Athletic Conference women’s basketball semifinal at Standish.

The top-seeded Monks (20-7) will be home against Saint Joseph (Conn.) in the final at 1 p.m. Saturday. The Monks won their only regular-season meeting, 64-53.

Grace Ramsdell led St. Joseph’s with 20 points, Angelica Hurley had 15, Elisabeth Stapelfeld 11 and Anderson 10.

Olivia Matela had 12 points for Emmanuel.

UMASS-DARTMOUTH 84, SOUTHERN MAINE 67: The second-seeded Corsairs (23-3) withstood a challenge from the visiting Huskies (13-14), pulling away in the final period of a Little East Conference semifinal.

USM, which trailed 49-40 at halftime, pulled within 60-58 with 8:14 remaining before UMass-Dartmouth went on a 21-7 run to clinch it.

Advertisement

Tamrah Gould led USM with 13 points. Tara Flanders had 11 and Amy Fleming 10.

MARYLAND-BALTIMORE COUNTY 67, MAINE 59: The Retrievers (9-17, 5-9 America East) took control with a 22-10 run in the third quarter and defeated the cold-shooting Black Bears (18-9, 11-2) at Baltimore.

Anne Simon had 22 points and 10 rebounds to pace Maine, which was 21 of 60 from the floor. Adrianna Smith added 16 points and 10 boards.

(1) SOUTH CAROLINA 72, ALABAMA 44: Ashlyn Watkins had 14 points, and South Carolina (26-0, 13-0 Southeastern) gave Coach Dawn Staley her 600th career win by beating visiting Alabama (20-8, 7-6)

(2) OHIO STATE 82, PENN STATE 69: Jacy Sheldon scored 20 points, and Ohio State (23-3, 14-1 Big Ten) beat Penn State (16-11, 7-9) at State College, Pennsylvania.

(19) NOTRE DAME 74, CLEMSON 47: Anna DeWolfe of Cumberland scored 12 points as the Irish (20-6, 10-5 Atlantic Coast) beat Clemson (11-16, 4-110 at South Bend, Indiana.

Advertisement

(20) LOUISVILLE 80, GEORGIA TECH 62: Sydney Taylor scored 23 of her season-high 31 points in the first half, and Louisville (22-6, 11-4 Atlantic Coast) eased past Georgia Tech (15-13, 6-10) at Atlanta.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

MAINE 62, MARYLAND-BALTIMORE COUNTY 56: Peter Filipovity knocked down six straight points in the final 1:15 as the Black Bears (12-15, 4-8 America East) snapped a three-game skid and held off the Retrievers (9-19, 4-9) at Orono.

Kellen Tynes paced Maine with 14 points, Filipovity finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Kristians Feierbergs added 11 points.

(3) PURDUE 96, RUTGERS 68: Zach Edey scored 25 points on near-perfect shooting, Camden Heide added a career-high 18 and Purdue (24-3, 13-3 Big Ten) routed Rutgers (14-12, 6-9) at West Lafayette, Indiana.

FOOTBALL

TEXAS: The university approved a raise and contract extension for Coach Steve Sarkasian that boosts his guaranteed salary to $10.3 million this year and signs him through 2030.

The extension was for four years.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous