Westbrook baked haddock supper – Friday, Feb. 23, 5-6 p.m., St. Hyacinth Church, 268 Brown St., Westbrook. Haddock, potatoes, vegetables, coleslaw, rolls and dessert. $12, $5 ages 12 and under. Takeout 4:30-5 p.m.

Gorham in-person haddock dinner – Friday, Feb. 23, 5-6:30 p.m., St. Anne’s Knights of Columbus, 299 Main St., Gorham. Baked haddock, mashed potatoes, coleslaw, peas, rolls and dessert. $14; $6 pizza for kids. Takeout available, but no drive-through.

Buxton haddock supper buffet – Saturday, Feb. 24, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, 197 Parker Farm Road, Buxton. $10 suggested donation, $5 children, $20 family. Takeout options.

Senior lunch – Wednesday, Feb. 28, noon, St. Anne’s Church, 299 Main St., Gorham. Social time at 11:30 a.m. $4 suggested donation.

Community meal – Wednesday, Feb. 28, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Face masks and social distancing.