Legendary athlete and coach Dick Leavitt died Sunday, his family told the Sun Journal.

Leavitt, 70, attended Edward Little High School and Hebron Academy before becoming a track and field and football star at Bowdoin College in the 1970s.

Leavitt won the 1975 NCAA Division championship and was a two-time All-American in the shot put. He set both outdoor (56-1 1/2) and indoor (54-7) school records that still stand.

Leavitt also was a standout football lineman for the Polar Bears. He was named to the Bowdoin Athletic Hall of Honor in 2018.

Several NFL teams were interested in Leavitt, who graduated from Bowdoin in 1976. He was one of the final preseason cuts that fall by the Oakland Raiders. He later signed with the New York Giants and served as their long snapper for two games.

Leavitt’s pro football career was derailed by knee injuries that kept him off the field the next two seasons.

He retired from football and returned to Maine, becoming a teacher and coach. He was Brunswick High’s head coach from 1995 to 2004 and was an assistant at many schools.

