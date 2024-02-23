The top 10 boys’ and girls’ basketball teams and top five boys’ and girls’ hockey teams in Maine as voted on by reporters from the Press Herald, Kennebec Journal/Morning Sentinel, Sun Journal and Forecaster, with first-place votes in parentheses, followed by total points.

Through games of 2/22/24

BOYS’ BASKETBALL
1. Windham (5) 76
2. Gorham (2) 74
3. Oceanside (1) 56
4. Portland 50
5. Scarborough 49
6. Cheverus 35
7. Hampden Academy 32
8. Gray-New Gloucester 25
9. Noble 14
10. Messalonskee 11
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
1. Cheverus (8) 80
2. Gorham 63
3. Oceanside 60
4. Ellsworth 51
5. Lawrence 46
6. Brunswick 34
6. Oxford Hills 34
8. Mt. Ararat 33
9. Scarborough 21
10. South Portland 8
BOYS’ HOCKEY
1. Lewiston (2) 30
1. St. Dominic (4) 30
3. Cheverus/Yarmouth 13
4. Thornton Academy (1) 11
5. Leavitt co-op 10
GIRLS’ HOCKEY
1. Cheverus co-op (7) 35
2. Yarmouth/Freeport 28
3. Penobscot 18
4. Gorham co-op 16
5. Portland co-op 8

