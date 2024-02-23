SCARBOROUGH — James E. Lamb, private wealth advisor with Lamb, Petersen & Mann Advisory Group, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC in Scarborough, has qualified for the company’s Circle of Success annual recognition program and will be honored for this achievement at the 2024 National Conference in Orlando, Florida.

While at the conference, advisors will share best practices with peers and focus on how they can continue to serve clients’ needs with the most current and effective strategies, products, and solutions.

To earn this achievement, Lamb established himself as one of the company’s top advisors. Only a select number of high-performing advisors earn this distinction.

As a private wealth advisor, Lamb administers financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations and provided in one-on-one relationships with his clients. For more information, contact James E. Lamb at 207-289-1280, visit the Ameriprise office at 200 US Route 1, Suite 111, or visit their website lpmadvisorygroup.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: