BIDDEFORD — Lorraine E. Lambert, a beloved resident of Biddeford, passed away on Feb. 23, 2024.

Born on Sept. 16, 1935, to Levi and Evelyn (Gordon) Albert, she dedicated her career to caregiving, bringing comfort and compassion to those she served. Lorraine found joy in dancing, country music, shopping, and cooking, but above all, she treasured her family and her faith in God. She was known for her warmth and generosity, especially in her role as a cherished babysitter to both her grandchildren and other children.

Lorraine is preceded in death by her parents, son Bobby, and brother Dana Albert. She is survived by her children: Lisa Gagnon and husband William of Biddeford, Richard Wheeler of Kennebunk, Kathy Shay and husband David of Arundel, Billy Lambert of Lyman, and Linda Lambert of Biddeford, along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Richard Albert of Biddeford and sister Sharon Cousins of Hermon, Maine.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2024, from noon to 3:30 p.m. at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME 04005. A Celebration of Life will follow at the Eagles in Biddeford at 4 p.m. Burial will take place in the spring.

Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME 04005.

