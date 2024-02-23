I’m a social work student in the masters program at the University of Maine. I spent my undergraduate internship at a child welfare agency, specifically working with children who had been placed in foster care and doing supervised visitations with their biological parents. This is where I got to witness first-hand the foster care system and its effects on children.

Children growing up in the foster care system experience several challenges in their lives, such as unstable households, disruptions in education, difficulty making/maintaining relationships, and so much more.

The recently proposed L.D. 2078, “An Act to Increase Participation by the Department of Health and Human Services Regarding Federal Benefits for Which Children in the Custody of the Department Are Eligible,” would require DHHS to determine whether children in custody are eligible for benefits and apply for them on behalf of the child. It also requires DHHS to provide education and training to the children who are receiving the benefit.

This bill would help to provide children more independence and confidence when making decisions regarding their own benefits and finances. This would also help to ease a child’s transition into adulthood and set them up for success in society after they age out of the foster care system. These children would leave with some financial education and support.

We need to continue to support Maine children in foster care.

Jennifer Crone

Glenburn

