Nearly two decades before I was born, my mother had a safe and legal abortion — just weeks after the passage of Roe v. Wade. If not for that safe and legal access, her life would have been completely different. If she had been forced to have a child as a child, I would not be here today. I am here because my mom was able to make her own decision.

As our rights to reproductive and bodily autonomy face continued danger nationally, it’s more important now than ever that Mainers have a chance to vote on a bill that would enshrine those rights into the state’s constitution. I urge our legislators to pass L.D. 780 and give Maine voters that opportunity.

A “no” vote would deny all of us a say in the future of reproductive autonomy in Maine.

Eli Grober

Portland

