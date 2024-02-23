New York Mets owner Steve Cohen doesn’t anticipate a resolving Pete Alonso’s future with the team until after the season.

The 29-year-old three-time All-Star is eligible for free agency after the World Series. He hired Scott Boras as an agent last fall and avoided arbitration last month by agreeing to a $20.5 million, one-year contract.

The first baseman has 192 times homers in five seasons.

“I don’t expect anything to transpire before Pete reaches free agency,” Cohen said in a preview of the Mets’ official podcast, “Meet at the Apple,” that was released Friday. “We’re always open to conversation, but he’s earned the right to explore his value, and I’m highly supportive of all players doing that.”

Alonso batted .217 with a .318 on-base percentage, 46 homers and 118 RBI last year. That followed a 2022 season in which Alonso hit .271 with 40 homers and 131 RBI, which tied for the big league lead.,

The 2019 NL Rookie of the Year hit a big league-high 53 homers in 2019.

“Listen, we want to keep him,” Cohen said. “He’s an important part of our team today and hopefully in the future.”

Cohen praised Alonso’s durability and ability to play in the New York spotlight. He also pointed out Alonso’s status as a fan favorite by noting that, “I’m not tone deaf, OK?”

“I hope he hits 55 home runs and makes it so difficult on me in free agency,” Cohen said. “I would call that a great outcome.”

The Mets have shown a willingness to reach long-term deals with their top players even after they’ve reached free agency. They signed closer Edwin Díaz to a $102 million, five-year contract in November 2022 and agreed to terms with outfielder Brandon Nimmo on a $162 million, eight-year deal a month later.

“Just like we ended up figuring it out with Edwin Díaz and Brandon Nimmo, it would be my hope that we’d do the same with Pete,” Cohen said.

UMPIRE: Jen Pawol will take a big step toward breaking the gender barrier for Major League Baseball umpires on Saturday when she becomes the first woman to work a big league spring training game in 17 years.

The 47-year-old from New Jersey will work the bases during Houston’s exhibition against Washington in West Palm Beach, Florida. She is among 24 minor league umpires assigned full-time as fill-ins at big league spring training.

Last year, 21 of the 26 umps assigned full spring training schedules were picked for the in-season call-up list.

Ria Cortesio was the previous woman to umpire spring training games in 2007. She spent nine years in the minor leagues, including the last five in the Double-A Southern League, then was released after the 2007 season.

Pawol started in the Gulf Coast League in 2016, moved up to the New York/Penn League in 2017, then was promoted to the Midwest League after the first two weeks of the 2018 season. She worked the South Atlantic League in 2019, the High-A Midwest League in 2021, the Double-A Eastern League and the Triple-A International and Pacific Coast Leagues last year.

MLB’s move comes 27 years after the gender barrier for game officials was broken in the NBA, nine years after it ended the NFL and two years after the men’s soccer World Cup employed a female referee.

ROYALS: Kansas City signed Austin Nola to a one-year contract, adding a veteran catcher to provide some insurance behind Salvador Perez alongside young backup Freddie Fermin.

Nola gets a $975,000 salary while in the major leagues and $175,000 while in the minors. He can earn $250,000 in performance bonuses for games while in the major leagues: $50,000 each for 25, 50, 75, 100 and 125.

The 34-year-old was released from a minor league contract by Milwaukee on Thursday after the Brewers finalized a deal with Gary Sánchez.

Nola appeared in 110 games for San Diego two years ago, hitting .251 with four homers and 40 RBI. But he only hit. 146 with one homer and eight RBI while appearing in 52 games for the Padres last season.

He is an older brother of Philadelphia pitcher Aaron Nola.

Kansas City has little depth at catcher behind Perez and Fermin, though outfielder MJ Melendez can play the position. The only other catchers in big league camp are non-roster invitees Logan Porter, Tyler Cropley, Sandy León and Rodolfo Durán.

In a corresponding move, the Royals put Kris Bubic on the 60-day injured list. The left-hander had Tommy John surgery last April and threw his first bullpen session of spring training this week.

