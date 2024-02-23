Back to form. And back to the Class B championship game for the Oceanside High boys’ basketball team.

After surviving a tough-shooting night in its regional semifinal win against Medomak Valley, the top-seeded and unbeaten Mariners – and especially sharpshooter Carter Galley – were back to their high-scoring ways Friday afternoon, routing second-seeded Lincoln Academy 73-48 at a jam-packed Portland Expo.

Galley, who averaged 30 points per game and made 45% of his 3-point shots during the season, scored just three points against Medomak. He had more than that in 51 seconds on Friday. By halftime, he had scored 23 of his 35 points on 9-of-12 shooting, including 5 of 7 on 3-point shots. Overall, Galley was 13 of 19 from the floor and made all four of his free throws.

Galley’s twin brother, Cohen Galley, was equally impressive with 13 first-half points and tenacious rebounding. Zeb Foster and Ben Tripp also hit from deep in the first half that ended with Oceanside fully in command, 44-20.

Oceanside (21-0) is headed to the state championship for the second straight season and will meet the Class B North winner next Friday at 6:05 p.m. at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. The Mariners will meet the winner of the Old Town-Orono final in the North. Oceanside lost to Orono in last season’s state championship game.

Lincoln (17-4) was playing in its first regional final since winning the 1989 Class B state championship. The Eagles lost two regular-season games to Oceanside 11 days apart. The second game, a 67-65 setback in Rockland, was the closest contest Oceanside played all season.

This story will be updated.

