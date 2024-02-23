BRUNSWICK – Jane A. Dugan Fife passed away with her family by her side on Feb. 11, 2024, from injuries sustained in a fall at home. Born in New York City and raised in Greenfield, Mass., she was the daughter of Arthur and Loretto Arnesen.

Jane, who moved to Brunswick in 1966, was a teacher in the Brunswick and SAD 75 Elementary Schools where she specialized in reading. She returned to college to complete her bachelor’s degree when the youngest of her five children was in elementary school. She made a point of taking her classes early on summer mornings so that she was home by noon to take her children and their friends to Reid State Park for the afternoon. How she found time to study, keep house, and manage her children’s busy schedules was always a mystery.

Before teaching, Jane was an army wife during which time she excelled at the art of cooking and entertaining, skills she passed on to her children. She was responsible for organizing her young family’s no less than ten moves to different Army posts, including two deployments in Germany, all the while traveling by herself with her very young children – No easy task!

From an early age, Jane was a talented knitter and everyone looked forward to the colorful socks, sweaters, scarves, and mittens she gave away as gifts. She had already begun to knit items she planned to give away at Christmas later this year and was providing instruction to friends who had recently taken up the hobby.

Jane was no stranger to the local libraries where she lived. She eagerly awaited the weekly release of the New York Times Best Seller List and was always reading two books at a time. She often tutored young children in the summer who had difficulty reading. After she retired from teaching, Jane was able to pursue in more earnest her other interests, especially her love of oil and watercolor painting. She took many courses and countless workshops where she developed her own style beyond the mechanics of the medium in use. She was an active member of The Casco Bay Art League which gave her many opportunities to exhibit and sell her artwork. In 1990 she won a Grumbacher Gold Medal for one of her paintings.

Jane was blessed with a 25-year marriage to her second husband, Tom Dugan, until he died in 2006. They loved spending time in Punta Gorda, Fla., which had a very active artist community for Jane and plenty of golf for Tom. Brunswick offered the same when they were home. A few years after Tom’s passing, Jane found love again and married long-time friend, Dr. James Fife. They shared nine years together before Jim’s death in 2019.

Jane is survived by her children, Ellen E. Osgood of Phoenicia, NY, Laurie 0. Thwaites (Fredrik) of Falmouth, Mass,, R. Bartlett Osgood Ill (Holly Steele) of Cumberland Foreside, Catherine 0. Municchi of Ocean, NJ; grandchildren Stephanie, Robert, and Elizabeth Municchi, and Lucy and Annabelle Citrine. She was predeceased by daughter Gail A. Osgood. She is also survived by her sister and best friend, Elizabeth Restucci of Middletown, NJ.

The family profoundly thanks Pamela Fife, Melissa White, Patricia Huntington, and Dr. Kristin Parris for their loving care and friendship with Jane over these past few years, allowing her to remain at home and fully engaged in all the things she enjoyed.

Burial will be private and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memories and Condolences may be shared at http://www.Brackettfh.com

Donations in Jane’s memory should be directed to:

The Curtis Memorial Library for the

Children’s Section

23 Pleasant Street

Brunswick, ME 04011

