PORTLAND – Paul Donald Barnes, 68, of Biddeford, passed away after a lifelong battle with an autoimmune disorder on Feb. 3, 2024, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.

Paul was born on Jan. 24, 1956, to Donald and Helen Barnes and grew up in Cape Elizabeth. Paul began his career working for his father in the fishing industry. He then had a successful career in transportation, driving for Pottles, Shaws, Walmart and Old Dominion. At the time of his passing he was working for Allegiance Trucks in Saco. He was on the America’s Road Team from 2001-2002, a prestigious honor from the American Trucking Associations for Highway safety.

Paul loved to tell stories of his trucking days and the waterfront. He was an avid sports fan, supporting the Jets and New York Yankees (much to his family’s dismay). He loved playing cribbage and supporting local restaurants. By far his greatest passion was the sea. Paul, The Captain, could often be found on his boat at Spring Point Marina.

Paul is survived by his son, Ryan Barnes of Maine, whom Paul called, “His greatest accomplishment.” Additionally, Paul is survived by his sisters, Carol Cox of Maine; Rachel Cassan, of California and his brother, Scott Barnes of California and Maine. He also leaves behind his ex-wife, Dianne Reardon of New Hampshire; and his step-daughter, Alyson Reardon of Maine.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Dimillo’s On the Water on Saturday, March 23, from 12 to 3 p.m.

Donations in Paul’s memory can be made to the:

STRIVE/PSL Services Program or to:

the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous