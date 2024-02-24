NEW YORK — Jaylen Brown scored 30 points, Kristaps Porzingis had 22, and the NBA-leading Boston Celtics easily handled the New York Knicks 116-102 on Saturday night for their eighth consecutive victory.

UP NEXT WHO: Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday TELEVISION: TNT

Jayson Tatum had 19 points and Derrick White added 13 for the Celtics, who have won 10 of their last 11.

Jalen Brunson had 34 points on 12-for-25 shooting from the field and 4 for 9 from 3-point range, and Josh Hart scored 16 for the Knicks, who are 0-4 against the Celtics this season.

Boston opened the second half with a four-point lead before the All-Star tandem of Brown and Tatum, along with Porzingis, a 2015 first-round draft pick of the Knicks, sparked a 30-11 spurt to put the game out of reach.

After Isaiah Hartenstein made a pair of free throws to cut the deficit for New York to 67-61, Porzingis and Tatum hit back-to-back 3-pointers. That forced the Knicks to call timeout with 8:21 left in the third quarter.

New York then turned the ball over on the following possession and Brown answered with a 3 before Brunson was fouled on a 3-point attempt and hit all three free throws.

Advertisement

The Knicks and Celtics traded baskets before Porzingis started a 10-0 run with a 3 from the top of the key and Brown closed it with a layup to extend the lead to 88-71 with 3:53 remaining in the quarter.

Hart and Brunson followed with consecutive baskets, but Boston responded with a 9-0 run, capped by Tatum’s 3 that made it 97-77 with 1:30 left in the quarter and drew loud “Let’s Go Celtics!” chants from the visiting fans.

The Knicks charged back with a 13-2 run bridging the end of the third quarter and the start of fourth quarter, cutting the deficit to 99-90 on Bojan Bogdanovic’s jumper with 9:17 to play.

But the Celtics took advantage of three Knicks turnovers and six missed shots to go on a 10-0 run, extending the lead 109-90 with 4:43 left.

Brown had 10 points in the first quarter to help the Celtics to a 30-26 lead. He added 10 more in the second quarter to pace Boston to a 62-58 advantage at halftime. The Celtics shot 66.7% from the field and 42.9 percent beyond the 3-point line in the first half.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous