NEW YORK — Jaylen Brown scored 30 points, Kristaps Porzingis had 22, and the NBA-leading Boston Celtics easily handled the New York Knicks 116-102 on Saturday night for their eighth consecutive victory.
Jayson Tatum had 19 points and Derrick White added 13 for the Celtics, who have won 10 of their last 11.
Jalen Brunson had 34 points on 12-for-25 shooting from the field and 4 for 9 from 3-point range, and Josh Hart scored 16 for the Knicks, who are 0-4 against the Celtics this season.
Boston opened the second half with a four-point lead before the All-Star tandem of Brown and Tatum, along with Porzingis, a 2015 first-round draft pick of the Knicks, sparked a 30-11 spurt to put the game out of reach.
After Isaiah Hartenstein made a pair of free throws to cut the deficit for New York to 67-61, Porzingis and Tatum hit back-to-back 3-pointers. That forced the Knicks to call timeout with 8:21 left in the third quarter.
New York then turned the ball over on the following possession and Brown answered with a 3 before Brunson was fouled on a 3-point attempt and hit all three free throws.
The Knicks and Celtics traded baskets before Porzingis started a 10-0 run with a 3 from the top of the key and Brown closed it with a layup to extend the lead to 88-71 with 3:53 remaining in the quarter.
Hart and Brunson followed with consecutive baskets, but Boston responded with a 9-0 run, capped by Tatum’s 3 that made it 97-77 with 1:30 left in the quarter and drew loud “Let’s Go Celtics!” chants from the visiting fans.
The Knicks charged back with a 13-2 run bridging the end of the third quarter and the start of fourth quarter, cutting the deficit to 99-90 on Bojan Bogdanovic’s jumper with 9:17 to play.
But the Celtics took advantage of three Knicks turnovers and six missed shots to go on a 10-0 run, extending the lead 109-90 with 4:43 left.
Brown had 10 points in the first quarter to help the Celtics to a 30-26 lead. He added 10 more in the second quarter to pace Boston to a 62-58 advantage at halftime. The Celtics shot 66.7% from the field and 42.9 percent beyond the 3-point line in the first half.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.